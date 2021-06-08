Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.52 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Horizon by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Horizon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

