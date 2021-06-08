Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.55% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

