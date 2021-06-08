Atria Investments LLC Purchases 1,482 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.19. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $264.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.