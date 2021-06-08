Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,230 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $354,414,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $123,181,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after acquiring an additional 500,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $52,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International stock opened at $142.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 1.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.35.
In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
