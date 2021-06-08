Atria Investments LLC Raises Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $180.80 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $118.66 and a 12-month high of $182.66. The firm has a market cap of $252.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.40.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

