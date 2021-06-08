Atria Investments LLC Sells 348 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $353.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.24 and a 12-month high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

