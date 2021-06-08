Atria Investments LLC Sells 846 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Logitech International by 385.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 103,842 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 158.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in Logitech International by 114.5% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 13,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 79.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $133.33 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $133.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.95.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LOGI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

