Atria Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

