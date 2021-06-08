AtromG8 Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $131,287.00 (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. AtromG8 has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $131,287.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AtromG8 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00064833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00258542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00230247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $371.42 or 0.01164749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,880.09 or 0.99974287 BTC.

About AtromG8

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

