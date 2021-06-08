Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.82. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 474,283 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $216.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.