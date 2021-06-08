Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,523 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 43.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 61.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $278.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

