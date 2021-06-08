AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.85.

A number of analysts have commented on AVB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,685. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $214.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after purchasing an additional 202,588 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

