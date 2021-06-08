Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.64

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 12624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.