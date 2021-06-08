Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.64

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 12624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,611.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

