Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.21

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.21 and last traded at $91.78, with a volume of 19382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.23.

CAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,472,000 after buying an additional 382,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,072,000 after buying an additional 472,186 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after buying an additional 1,495,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after buying an additional 646,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 372.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,160,000 after buying an additional 816,853 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

