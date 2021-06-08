Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,015 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Avista worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Avista by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Avista by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Avista by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Avista stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,735. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

