Aviva (LON:AV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aviva plc (LON:AV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 412.98 ($5.40). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 409.50 ($5.35), with a volume of 3,668,916 shares changing hands.

AV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Aviva to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 418.25 ($5.46).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 405.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87.

In other news, insider Jim McConville bought 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £50,034.65 ($65,370.59). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87).

Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

