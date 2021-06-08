Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.06

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 32333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVVIY. Barclays upgraded Aviva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.7315 dividend. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

About Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.