Axe Market Cap Hits $408,115.52 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $408,115.52 and approximately $133,044.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axe has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.96 or 0.01038571 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 99% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

