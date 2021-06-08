AXPR Price Down 44.6% Over Last Week (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $80,737.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AXPR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00069897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00026587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.59 or 0.00953206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.33 or 0.09451592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00050463 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.