B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 M-.

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,647. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 million, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

