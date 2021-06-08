B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.44 Per Share

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.44 ($0.03) per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.22. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BPM opened at GBX 304.45 ($3.98) on Tuesday. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 287.94. The stock has a market cap of £113.93 million and a P/E ratio of 8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06.

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter bought 5,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £14,985.48 ($19,578.63).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

