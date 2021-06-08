B. Riley Comments on Crexendo, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crexendo in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 41.61%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CXDO opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Crexendo by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crexendo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

