BaaSid Price Up 58.3% Over Last 7 Days (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 132.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $39.76 million and approximately $221,530.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded 58.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BaaSid Profile

BAAS is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

