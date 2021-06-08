Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $120.13 million and $13.09 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for about $12.60 or 0.00038276 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00069566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00026476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.74 or 0.00952980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.95 or 0.09461467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00050349 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,533,243 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

