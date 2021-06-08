Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,191 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for approximately 1.4% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,439 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.63. The company had a trading volume of 101,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,116,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.00 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.89.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

