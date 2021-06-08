Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stake Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,204,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,110,545 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for 1.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Baidu worth $479,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100,196 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $122,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $188.35. 45,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,116,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.89. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.00 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

