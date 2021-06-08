Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

BIDU traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,042,356. Baidu has a 1 year low of $111.00 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Earnings History and Estimates for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.