Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

BIDU traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,042,356. Baidu has a 1 year low of $111.00 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.