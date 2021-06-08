Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,587 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Baker Hughes worth $21,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 65,842 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,581,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,974,000 after acquiring an additional 83,693 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.77 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.