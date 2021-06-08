Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 307.40 ($4.02). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 305.80 ($4.00), with a volume of 773,718 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 310.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 69.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.51%.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total value of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

About Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

