Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.99% from the stock’s previous close.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.52. 436,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,432,968. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

