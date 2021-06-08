Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $216.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.23. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $586.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

