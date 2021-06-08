Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.47

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 1430474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

