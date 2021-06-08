Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.49. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 100,064 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3844 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.68%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCH. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.
