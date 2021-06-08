Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.49. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 100,064 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.47 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 21.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3844 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCH. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.

