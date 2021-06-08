Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Bandwidth worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.49. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at $818,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $350,763.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,142 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

