Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.08. Bank of Commerce shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 171,826 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $253.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.