Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.85. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

