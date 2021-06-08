Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Trading Up 2.9%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) shares were up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of Queensland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.4401 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

About Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.