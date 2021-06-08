Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $2.45 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 0.8% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Starbucks by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 39,524 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,961 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.39. 138,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,232,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a PE ratio of 132.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

