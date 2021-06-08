Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 55.1% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 58.9% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 215,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,221,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,616,519. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.