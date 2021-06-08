Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 16,587 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,587 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 7.4% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $132.83. 151,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,315,724. The stock has a market cap of $209.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.44 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

