Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 7,030 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 5.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $233.10. The company had a trading volume of 55,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,807. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.05. The company has a market capitalization of $173.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.80.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

