Bao Finance (BAO) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.69 million and approximately $929,900.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00063751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00242316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00221864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.01210778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,017.35 or 0.99934217 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

