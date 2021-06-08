Barclays Boosts NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 220

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.83 ($3.34).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded down GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 208.85 ($2.73). The company had a trading volume of 9,192,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,704,994. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The firm has a market cap of £23.76 billion and a PE ratio of -59.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 198.86.

In other news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 95,306 shares of company stock worth $289,391.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.