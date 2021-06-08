BarterTrade (BART) One Day Trading Volume Hits $799,582.00

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. BarterTrade has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $799,582.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarterTrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BarterTrade has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00071412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00026392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.49 or 0.00961132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.64 or 0.09698349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00050682 BTC.

BarterTrade Profile

BarterTrade (BART) is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. The official website for BarterTrade is bartertrade.io . BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio . The official message board for BarterTrade is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

BarterTrade Coin Trading

