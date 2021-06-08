BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.80 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBQ. Craig Hallum raised BBQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised BBQ from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. 86,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,701. BBQ has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $138.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. BBQ had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $441,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 63,317 shares of company stock worth $921,109 over the last ninety days. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

