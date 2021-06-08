BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,691,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282,438 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of BCE worth $121,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in BCE by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,412. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $50.85.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

