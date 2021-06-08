Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.20. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 267,235 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $88.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Caroline Beasley acquired 20,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,236.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,390.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36,631 shares of company stock valued at $93,459. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 183,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

