Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 310.60 ($4.06). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 309.70 ($4.05), with a volume of 1,344,135 shares changing hands.

BEZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 440 ($5.75).

Get Beazley alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 325.10.

In other news, insider David Roberts acquired 16,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Beazley Company Profile (LON:BEZ)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.