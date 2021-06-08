Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Trading 0.1% Higher

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €155.90 ($183.41) and last traded at €155.30 ($182.71). 48,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €155.20 ($182.59).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bechtle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €179.71 ($211.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €161.47. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

