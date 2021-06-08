Beefy.Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.33 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $68.33 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $949.09 or 0.02915104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00264154 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00040956 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011850 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

